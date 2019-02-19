

Scott Miller, CTV London





Ready for some fresh maple syrup? We’re just weeks away from the sap flowing in Ontario.

To mark the upcoming sap season, syrup producers took over Victoria Park in Kincardine, Ont. for the ceremonial first 'tree-tapping.'

Sap should start flowing within the first two weeks of March, if the weather co-operates.

It was feast or famine for syrup producers in the province last year.

Sap ran longer than usual in the northern part of the province, leading to a bumper crop.

But in parts of southwestern Ontario, syrup season was over fast and never got going again due to warm weather.

Kincardine not only hosted Tuesday morning’s tree-tapping ceremony, they’ll host syrup makers from across Ontario this summer for their annual conference.