Bylaw officers return to conducting checks for animal licences across London, Ont.
Long-time visitors to the Greenway Off Leash Dog Park are accustomed to seeing bylaw officers in the area.
"In uniform, usually,” said dog owner Bill Gosnell. “In a golf cart. Keeping an eye on things."
Bylaw officers with the London Animal Care Centre also visit residences where they believe there may be an unlicenced pet. Those visits may occur because they have a record of a pet living there, or because someone has given them information that there's a pet inside the residence.
The London Animal Care Centre (LACC) is a private operation contracted by the City of London to help monitor and manage animal populations. Director of Operations Kent Lattanzio said annual licencing fees support that effort.
Dog licences range from $27 to $57, with some exemptions and incentives. Lattanzio said the licence supports the centre’s operations.
“It’s great cost recovery for the animal welfare programs and services that are here in our community,” he said. “We have a very robust program.”
Lattanznio added that the licence also eases the effort to reunite pets who get lost with their owner.
"Our hope is to not really get involved in picking an animal up and impounding it into the shelter,” he said. “We try to get the pet owner together and they can get their pet back that way."
Gosnell meanwhile said most people are understanding of the job bylaw officers have to do, but not always.
"I've seem some unfortunate moments too when people act adversely to being queried about their dog licencing situation,” he said.
Esther Dixon visits the Stoney Creek Dog Park with her dog Angelina, and fully supports licencing. Whether it be for times when pet needs to be returned to its home, or identifying a dog involved in a biting incident, Dixon said the goal is to ensure there are no issues, like a possible rabies infection.
"You should have you dog tagged so that everybody knows that you have as much information as you can,” she said.
In online discussions, some people have expressed surprise that they’re being approached by officers about their pet’s licence.
Lattanzio said heightened awareness about the bylaw officers may be because there was a reduced presence during the COVID-19 pandemic, including fewer home visits. He said what people are seeing now is simply officers doing what they were doing pre-pandemic.
“It raises questions from pet owners and we're there to educate them with respect to the bylaw,” he explained.
Lattanzio said officers want to give owners every opportunity to get the licence for their pet, but he said the city has the option issue fines, which start at $100.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada
Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
Shortage of drug used for heart tests is resulting in delayed scans for patients, doctor says
A national shortage of a crucial medication used to perform tests on the heart is leaving patients on longer wait lists, one expert says.
Goodwill employee finds hidden treasure dating back to WWII
A tin box with a secret compartment led a Goodwill employee to discover a hidden treasure.
'We're not there yet': LeBlanc on status of foreign interference public inquiry
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says while the federal government is 'not there yet' when it comes to launching some form of public inquiry into foreign interference, 'constructive and collaborative' conversations are continuing — with more scheduled in the days ahead.
James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation
James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy.
Satellite image shows Hudson Bay sea ice breaking up earlier than usual
Warm weather has accelerated the breakup of sea ice in Hudson Bay this year, part of a growing trend of summer sea ice coverage shrinking every decade.
As immigration debate rages on, new report makes the case for more newcomers
At a time when skeptics are questioning Canada's plan to ramp up immigration, a new report argues the country needs to welcome a lot more newcomers to counter-balance its aging demographic.
Kitchener
-
University of Waterloo fields questions from staff and students in wake of attack
Nearly three weeks after an attack at the University of Waterloo sent three people to hospital, questions remain about the university’s response.
-
'Heard these 2 loud explosions': Witnesses describe dramatic takedown after 6 people arrested for 2 armed robberies in Waterloo region
Waterloo regional police say six males have been arrested after two Waterloo Region businesses were robbed Monday morning, including a pharmacy in Ayr and financial institution in Waterloo.
-
Two dirt bike crashes in two days along same rural road
Two crashes in two days involving dirt bikes, both taking place on the same stretch of rural road, are prompting a response from regional police and motorcycle safety experts.
Windsor
-
‘They circled us several times’ LaSalle resident encounters aggressive pack of coyotes
A Town of LaSalle resident is warning others in the community about aggressive coyotes after encountering a pack near a children’s playground over the weekend.
-
UAW negotiations could affect Canadian bargaining efforts
United Auto Workers (UAW) president Shawn Fain made a bold move when negotiations with the Big Three opened.
-
Windsor woman facing 15 fraud-related charges, including identity theft
Windsor police have charged a woman with 15 fraud-related charges after she allegedly falsified identifications on several occasions.
Barrie
-
OPP issue rare public advisory about sex offender in Simcoe County
According to police, Lauriston Maloney, 42, has been convicted of 16 charges related to trafficking and sexual offences involving minors.
-
Parents charged after OPP rescues children adrift on Georgian Bay
The parents of two children were slapped with hefty fines after police had to rescue the pair on Georgian Bay near Collingwood over the weekend.
-
3 suspects wanted after fight in Barrie leaves victim, 58, with life-threatening injuries
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of a violent assault in Barrie that sent a man to the hospital with "serious facial injuries."
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay police involved in manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ offender
The North Bay Police Service is searching for Marc Gauthier, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant and was last seen fleeing the area of Fisher Street in the direction of North Bay’s downtown core.
-
Pavement recycling program put on pause in Sudbury
A pilot project using a new technique to replace asphalt in Sudbury on three area roadways is at a standstill.
-
Accused charged with threatening northern Ont. neighbour, arrested again 10 min after being released
A recent fight between tenants in an apartment building in northern Ontario stretched over two days and led to multiple arrests for the accused in the case.
Ottawa
-
All LRT service suspended due to bearing issue
All trains on Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT have been stopped and all stations have been closed because of a bearing issue that was discovered during a routine inspection.
-
A look inside the city’s landfill that is running out of space
The Trail Road Waste Facility is the city’s only municipally run landfill, but space there is filling up and it could reach its capacity is a little over a decade.
-
A rescue and reunion: Ottawa veteran to reunite with child he saved during Second World War
It was in Holland in 1944 when Dr. Roly Armitage, who once served as mayor of the former West-Carleton Township, saved two kids he spotted on the side of the road late at night. Now, 80 years later, he will be reuniting with one of the kids he saved.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king apologizes to investors in video while appearing badly beaten from kidnapping
Video has emerged of self-described crypto king Aiden Pleterski apologizing to investors while he was badly injured from a kidnapping last December.
-
Some Toronto grocery stores have cut beer and wine sales. This is why
A handful of grocers in Toronto have stopped selling alcohol due to rising levels of theft and razor-thin margins.
-
Public vigil planned for mother of 2 killed by stray bullet in Toronto
A vigil is set to be held tonight for a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end more than a week ago.
Montreal
-
Ontario man, 50, identified as victim of Mont Tremblant gondola crash
The Quebec Coroner's office has identified the man who was killed after he was ejected from a gondola at Mont Tremblant on Sunday as Sheldon Johnson, 50, from Kingston, Ontario. And earlier on Monday, Quebec provincial police confirmed the type of construction equipment involved in the crash that killed Johnson and seriously injured a woman, also in her 50s, was a drilling machine belonging to a third party.
-
Why a French-speaking woman was denied a rape kit at a Montreal hospital
The process to get a rape kit in Montreal is being questioned after a sexual assault victim was brought to three different hospitals before receiving the service. The 2020 incident has also triggered an investigation by Quebec's language watchdog, the OQLF, as the victim was initially redirected because she speaks French.
-
Five Quebec Cree communities face evacuations over wildfires
Five Cree communities are currently at various stages of evacuations as the forest fires continue across northern Quebec.
Atlantic
-
Prime Minister Trudeau talks carbon tax, Chignecto Isthmus and future of the RCMP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down Monday for an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Todd Battis. The one-on-one covered a range of topics, including carbon pricing, the future of the RCMP and the relationship between the federal government and Atlantic premiers.
-
PM Trudeau paddles N.S. lake for North American Indigenous Games
The Prime Minister paddled along with Mi'kmaw chiefs and athletes across Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday morning — as the North American Indigenous Games got underway.
-
Ex-officer's account of being ordered to 'close' rape file challenged in N.S. hearing
A former RCMP officer who testified last week that he was ordered to stop investigating an alleged sexual assault in Halifax is having his account questioned today during cross-examination.
Winnipeg
-
'It can be done safely': Experts say method for landfill search has been successful in the past
A panel of forensic experts brought together by Manitoba's Indigenous leaders say a search of a landfill near Winnipeg for the remains of two Indigenous women can be done safely.
-
Five people remain in hospital a month after Manitoba bus crash
Five people remain in hospital more than a month after a fiery bus crash in Manitoba that killed 17 others.
-
Good Samaritan buys $1,200 bike for man who was robbed in Winnipeg
A man cycling across Canada to promote mental health awareness says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received after he had his bike and money stolen during a stop in Winnipeg, Man.
Calgary
-
Calgary surgeon performs minimally invasive heart surgery as it was still beating
A cardiac surgeon at the Foothills Medical Centre performed a procedure on a patient that typically would have required the patient's chest to be opened up, using only a small incision while the patient's heart continued beating.
-
103-year-old who still loves the links tees off in Calgary and Areas Seniors Golf Tournament
Calgary golfer Harry Eisenhauer is getting closer to that elusive duffer dream of "golfing your age."
-
Environment Canada issues tornado warning south of Calgary
Update: Monday's tornado warning south of Calgary has since been lifted.
Edmonton
-
Two-vehicle collision closes stretch of 156 Street on Edmonton's northside
A collision on Edmonton's northside has prompted city police to ask drivers to steer away from the site of it.
-
Beaumont man, 20, missing in North Saskatchewan River
The person who disappeared in the North Saskatchewan River southwest of Edmonton on Sunday is a 20-year-old man from Beaumont, RCMP said on Monday.
-
Man who stole truck, pointed gun at owner in northern Alta. caught on camera: RCMP
A truck owner chased down the man who stole it before confronting and disarming him over the weekend, Alberta Mounties revealed Monday along with photos of the suspect.
Vancouver
-
Trial underway studying the use of ketamine to treat suicidal thoughts in kids at BC Children's Hospital
A pilot trial is in the works at BC Children's Hospital that will study the use of ketamine infusions to treat youth with suicidal ideation in pediatric emergency departments.
-
B.C. family suspects wildfire smoke contributed to 9-year-old’s fatal asthma attack
B.C. parents James and Amber Vigh suspect wildfire smoke contributed to the severe asthma attack that claimed the life of their nine-year-old son Carter.
-
B.C. man who watched 16-year-old stepdaughter shower avoids jail time
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to watching his 16-year-old stepdaughter in the shower has been given a conditional discharge – meaning he will serve no jail time and have no criminal record if he follows the terms of his probation.