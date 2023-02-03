Bus cancellations and road conditions

Extreme Cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and schools in the region.

According to Environment Canada, visibility could be significantly reduced with heavy and blowing snow but conditions are expected to improve this evening as snowfall intensity and winds gradually diminish.

There are several bus cancellations in Huron County stretching from Exeter to Clinton through Goderich and on to Wingham.

In the London region, cancellations started going into effect aound 6:15 a.m.

Road Conditions

Provincial Highways are being reported as snow covered with reduced visibility reported on Highway 21 from Zurich all the way through Kincardine and up to Port Elgin.

Highway 4 from London through Lucan, Exeter and to Clinton is reported as snow covered with reduced visibility and Highway 7 from Elginfield through St. Marys to Stratford is also reported as snow covered with reduced visibility.

Forecast

Friday: Flurries and local snow squalls. Local blowing snow. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near minus 12. Wind chill near minus 23.

Friday Night: Flurries ending near midnight then partly cloudy. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 24.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing late in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 4. Wind chill minus 23 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Monday: Cloudy. High zero.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.