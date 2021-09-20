Bullet hole found in garage of student residence near Fanshawe College

London, Ont. -

London police are appealing for information from the public after damage from a gunshot was found in the garage door of a student residence near Fanshawe College.

Police say they received a called about a bullet hole in a garage door at a residence on Thurman Circle around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators attended the scene and did find evidence of a gunshot and damage.

No injuries were reported in the incident and police are looking for any information in relation to the gunshot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.