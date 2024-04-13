LONDON
London

    • Budweiser Gardens GM announces retirement

    An undated image of Brian Ohl. (File) An undated image of Brian Ohl. (File)
    The general manager of Budweiser Gardens is retiring.

    Brian Ohl has been the arena's GM for more than 20 years.

    His last day on the job will be June 30.

    Ohl's replacement will be current Marketing Director and Assistant GM Kelly Austin.

