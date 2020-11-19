LONDON, ONT. -- Bruce Power is announcing the launch of the ‘Be a Light: Beating COVID-19 Together’ campaign Thursday.

The campaign will make a $1-million commitment to work and support public health as the battle against the pandemic continues.

“We are contributing to this in a positive way as everyone can make a difference, and this $1-million campaign recognizes the broader and long-term challenges we face at this critical time,” James Scongack, executive vice-president of Corporate Affairs and Operational Services for Bruce Power said in a statement.

The campaign will focus on five areas: public awareness, providing protection, buying local, mental and physical health and lending a helping hand.

In the coming days, Bruce Power will be announcing specific contributions and initiatives associated with each of these five areas as the company says time and action is of the essence to respond to the urgent situation in Ontario.