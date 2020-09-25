LONDON, ONT. -- The first of more than 30 new generators that will extend the life of Bruce Power's nuclear fleet, has arrived at Bruce Power.

"Today’s announcement is exciting news for Ontario’s nuclear industry and for the province as the work being done through our Life-Extension Program is creating jobs and providing direct and indirect spending to support getting the economy back on track in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis," said Mike Rencheck, President and CEO, Bruce Power.

The first steam generator arrived from Cambridge by transport.

A 160-tonne steam generator travelled from Cambridge to Tiverton on Thursday, September 24, 2020 (Source: Bruce Power)

A $13 billion project has just begun to refurbish six of the eight reactors, allowing Bruce Power to continue until 2064.

"Bruce Power and its suppliers including BWXT continue to demonstrate excellence all of us here in Huron-Bruce can be proud of," said Ben Lobb, MP, Huron-Bruce.

The Major Component Replacement Project is at $1.8 billion of their $13 billion cost. The project will secure 22,000 jobs in Ontario, Rencheck says, adding that it is one of Canada's largest infrastructure projects.

"I’m pleased that Bruce Power and BWXT are working together to create hundreds of skilled jobs while showcasing made-in-Ontario technology," said Bill Walker, Associate Minister of Energy, and MPP, Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.