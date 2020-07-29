WINGHAM, ONT. -- If you need some PPE for your business, just call Bruce Power.

The nuclear plant near Kincardine, Ont. and the companies that supply it with personal protective equipment (PPE), are sharing their purchasing power with local businesses.

A temporary council, called the Retooling and Economic Recovery Council, has launched an online portal to provide local municipalities, businesses and community organizations access to affordable PPE.

“As we’ve entered Stage 3 of reopening across most of Ontario, a primary focus of the Retooling and Economic Recovery Council is making sure our businesses and non-profit organizations have the protective equipment they need to serve their customers,” says James Scongack of Bruce Power.

The “Strength in Numbers” initiative will have two intake windows, July 27-Aug.14 and Sept. 21-Oct. 3.

Interested businesses or organizations are asked to place orders at: www.brucepower.com/strength-in-numbers

Bruce Power has already donated over one million pieces of PPE to Ontario residents and businesses so far.