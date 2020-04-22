WINGHAM, ONT. -- The world’s largest nuclear plant, just made Canada’s largest donation of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Bruce Power is doubling it’s initial donation of 600,000 masks, gloves and gowns for front-line health workers, to 1.2 million pieces of PPE.

The company, which operates the Bruce Nuclear station near Kincardine, Ont. plans to have the equipment in the hands of hospitals, long-term care homes and first responders by the end of April.

It’s not the only thing Bruce Power is doing to help out Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Bruce Power has donated $300,000 to 37 food banks in Midwestern Ontario.

They’re also working with NPX in Kincardine to make face shields with 3-D printers.

They’re teaming up with the Power Worker’s Union to fund testing research in Toronto.

They’re working with Three Sheets Brewing and Junction 56 Distillery to distribute 50,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to those that need it.

And that’s all on top of what they’ve been doing for years, producing Cobalt-60, a medical isotope to sterilize medical equipment, and producing about 30 per cent of Ontario’s electricity.

Bruce Power has over 4,000 employees working out of their nuclear plant, on the shores of Lake Huron.