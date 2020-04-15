WINGHAM, ONT. -- There’s a new app and website to help keep Grey-Bruce and Huron County residents up to date on what’s happening with COVID-19.

Grey-Bruce-Huron Strong was developed by Bruce Power, the Nuclear Innovation Institute and NPX.

The app and website are designed to bring together local stats and information on local cases, opportunities to help, and where to get help, if you need it.

“There is a lot of information in a lot of different places, and we wanted to have a trusted source for people in our counties to find the health and other information relevant to them,” says Christopher Mercanti, manager of community and Indigenous relations at Bruce Power.

“We need a regional perspective on how this crisis is affecting us.”

Developers say the Grey-Bruce-Huron Strong app and website will last, as long as the pandemic does.