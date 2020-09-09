TIVERTON, ONT. -- The first of 32 steam generators to extend the life of Bruce Power’s nuclear fleet has arrived at the Bruce County-based nuclear plant.

On top of their nearly $700 billion steam generator contract, BWXT, the Cambridge, Ont.-based company that built them has also been awarded a new $55 million contract for more work at the plant.

“Today’s announcement is exciting news for Ontario’s nuclear industry and for the province as the work being done through our Life-Extension Program is creating jobs and providing direct and indirect spending to support getting the economy back on track in the face of the COVID-19 health crisis,” said Mike Rencheck, president and CEO of Bruce Power.

“BWXT’s ability to execute on critical projects like Extended West Shift Plus extends the life of our reactors, which Ontarians count on to deliver affordable and reliable electricity."

Bruce Power has just started a 13-year, $13-billion project to refurbish six of their eight nuclear reactors, extending the life of the Bruce Power site until 2064.

Over 95 per cent of the parts and labour that make up the project has been sourced in Ontario.

“Bruce Power and its suppliers, including BWXT, continue to demonstrate excellence all of us here in Huron-Bruce can be proud of,” said Ben Lobb, MP for Huron-Bruce. “Today’s announcement is great news as it only continues to support and enhance economic activity locally, and provide opportunities for high-skilled work here at home.”

Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement Project is $1.8 billion into their $13 billion price tag.

Rencheck says that is on time and on budget. He says the project will secure 22,000 jobs in Ontario, and add 5,000 jobs every year of the project, one of Canada’s largest infrastructure projects.

“I’m pleased that Bruce Power and BWXT are working together to create hundreds of skilled jobs while showcasing made-in-Ontario technology,” said Bill Walker, associate minister of energy and MPP for Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound.

“The partnership between these two companies will support our vital nuclear refurbishment program and ensure that medical professionals around the world can continue to rely on necessary medical isotopes produced right here in Ontario.”