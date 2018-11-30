

Scott Miller, CTV London





Huron County is getting a new 'centralized' OPP detachment in Clinton.

It will replace the current Huron County OPP headquarters south of Goderich.

The new OPP detachment will cost $20 million and is one of nine new OPP detachments being built across the province.

The new Clinton location means some OPP satellite offices in places like Wingham and Exeter will close, and will be replaced by a smaller 'storefront' OPP offices.