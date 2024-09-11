Break and enter leads to charges in south London

A London man has been charged after in relation to a break and enter investigation in the city’s south end.

On Tuesday around 6:10 a.m., a security guard monitoring a property in the area of Wellington Road and Base Line Road East called 911 to report seeing a man breaking into a business.

After getting a description of the person, police arrived, found and arrested a man exiting the back of the store.

According to police, during a search of the suspect, officers found a number of stolen electronics from the business along with break and enter tools.

A 37 year old has been charged with break, enter and commit and possession of break in instruments.