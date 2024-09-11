LONDON
London

    • Overnight crash near St. Thomas sends one person to hospital

    One person has been taken to hospital following an overnight crash near St. Thomas.

    The single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Ron McNeil Line between Pine valley Drive and Burwell Road.

    According to police, a car struck a hydro pole which knocked out power to parts of St. Thomas, but it has since been restored.

    Road closures remain in place while hydro crews continue to work.

    There is no word on how the crash happened.

