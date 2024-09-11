LONDON
London

    • Life-threatening injuries after crash in Lambton County

    (Source: Google) (Source: Google)
    Share

    One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Lambton County.

    Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP, and EMS were called to Egremont road in Warwick Township.

    According to police, one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Egremont Road between Wisbeach Road and Sexton Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

    The investigation remains ongoing and police said updates will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Carnival cruise ship collides with iceberg

    The words 'Titanic moment' are possibly the last thing you want to hear on a boat – but that was the phrase used by one passenger on board the Carnival Spirit cruise ship last week, after the vessel unexpectedly struck an iceberg.

    Justin Timberlake to enter plea in DWI case

    Justin Timberlake is expected to enter a plea to a driving while intoxicated charge related to his June arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., according to the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News