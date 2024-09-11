Life-threatening injuries after crash in Lambton County

One person is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Lambton County.

Around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP, and EMS were called to Egremont road in Warwick Township.

According to police, one person was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Egremont Road between Wisbeach Road and Sexton Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing and police said updates will be provided as they become available.