First Responders in St. Thomas, Ont. hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony

First responders gathered in St. Thomas, Ont. on Wednesday to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

“On Sept. 10, 2001, 413 first responders, including 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, 13 paramedics and three emergency medical technicians went to bed, never thinking that the very next day would be the day that they lay down their lives for another,” said Chaplain Al Stone of the St. Thomas Fire Department.

“The 2,334 people working on that day in the Trade towers never thought that somebody would be laying down their lives for them.”

Stone also remembered three local fire fighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“In 1872, 29-year-old William Reese laid down his life in a collapsing building,” added Stone.

“In 1887, Herman Ponsford laid down his life after a train collision and in 2001, Captain Dennis Redmond laid down his life in a fire at 200 Chestnut Street.”

Members of the St. Thomas Fire Department, St. Thomas Police Service and Elgin St. Thomas EMS gather for a remembrance ceremony on September 11, 2024 (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Mayor Joe Preston spoke of how since that tragedy 23 years ago, the first responders in St. Thomas have become stronger by serving together.

“We are citizens of this community, and we feel safer each night going to sleep and every morning getting up, knowing that you're there with us and there to help us,” said Preston. “From Saint Thomas’ heart, we're grateful. Thank you.”

Finally, Daryl Smith, President of the St. Thomas Professional Fire Fighters Association took the mic to remember those who not only lost their lives in the line of duty, but also those who have died due to occupational disease and stress, related to the job.

“We have had occupational disease hit us here in Saint Thomas,” said Smith. “It hits firefighters across both nations and the world. We strive to be better with our occupational disease efforts and decontamination in trying to fend off those harsh chemicals. We're trying hard.”