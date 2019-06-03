

The Canadian Press





An Ontario man is facing drug charges after more than 58-kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing near Sarnia.

The Canada Border Services Agency says a detector dog and imaging x-ray machine discovered 48 bricks of what appeared to be cocaine inside a hidden compartment in a vehicle pulled over for a secondary inspection on May 24th.

A 29-year-old man from Brantford was transferred to RCMP custody.

He has been charged with one count each of importing, trafficking, and possession of a schedule one substance.