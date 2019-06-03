Featured
Brantford, Ont. man charged after cocaine seized at Blue Water Bridge
Over 58 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized at the Blue Water Bridge near Sarnia, Ont. on May 24, 2019. (Source: Canada Border Services Agency)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 3, 2019 4:12PM EDT
An Ontario man is facing drug charges after more than 58-kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing near Sarnia.
The Canada Border Services Agency says a detector dog and imaging x-ray machine discovered 48 bricks of what appeared to be cocaine inside a hidden compartment in a vehicle pulled over for a secondary inspection on May 24th.
A 29-year-old man from Brantford was transferred to RCMP custody.
He has been charged with one count each of importing, trafficking, and possession of a schedule one substance.