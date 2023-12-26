Boxing Day shoppers watching their spending in London, Ont.

Boxing Day shoppers were up early in London, Ont. on Tuesday.

Multiple retail locations opened their doors early to attract shoppers carrying Christmas cash and gift cards.

London’s White Oaks Mall unlocked its entrances at 8 a.m.

Tammy Gardner and her daughter Stephanie were among the first inside. Stephanie Gardner (left) and her mother Tammy (right) were joined by Will Darader as they searched for Boxing Day Deals at London’s White Oaks Mall. The trio drove from Port Burwell, Ontario to shop. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“We’ve done it every year since I was a kid, so it’s a tradition", Stephanie told a CTV News London camera.

The pair, who drove an hour from Port Burwell to search for shoes and clothes, had expected to fight for a parking spot when they arrived.

“I was surprised that there wasn’t that many people here”, Tammy said.

Another mother and daughter, Denise and Hayley Dykstra of London expressed the same observation. Denise Dykstra and her daughter Hayley prefer in-person shopping to online. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London).

They were waiting at a mall entrance as doors opened.

“It was quieter than we thought”, Denise said.

Still, the duo believes those choosing to shop online are missing out on deals at the mall.

“You can still find door-crashers, and boy have we found door-crashers!”, shared Denise.

Hayley added she prefers in-person shopping to surfing for bargains online.

“It is simply better to try stuff on and have it in your hands right away.”

The Dykstra’s had spent about $150 in their first hour of shopping.

Yet some other bargain hunters told CTV News London economic uncertainty has them more hesitant to spend unless the price is right.

“It’s got to be a amazing find for me to give up my Christmas money”, stated Ashley, who declined to share her last name.

White Oaks Mall is open until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Late-rising Christmas revelers are expected to fill its lots as the day progresses.

In past years, mall management has stated Boxing Day is the busiest shopping day of the year, exceeding Black Friday.