Box of snow plow hits overpass on Highway 402
A snow-clearing vehicle struck an overpass on Highway 402 in Plympton-Wyoming, Ont. on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (Source: Lambton County OPP)
Snow-clearing equipment struck an overpass in Lambton County, Ont. on Sunday.
OPP say the collision happened on Highway 402 around 6 p.m. just east of Sarnia.
The bed of a truck struck the Mandaumin Road overpass, prompting the closure of the eastbound on-ramp for several hours as crews removed the vehicle.
The on-ramp was reopened just before 11:30 p.m.