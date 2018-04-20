

CTV London





A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following an incident that was caught on tape and went viral early Monday morning.

Police say just before 2 a.m., a 21-year-old man got into an altercation with an employee at Molly Bloom's and was asked to leave.

Once outside, an altercation took place and the victim was allegedly struck by a bouncer.

He was sent to hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A warrant was issued for the bouncer, who turned himself into police Thursday evening.

Daniel Ryan Taylor, 23, of Southwold is charged with aggravated assault.

He will appear in court on May 31.