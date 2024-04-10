Both drivers charged following fatal Huron County crash
A two-vehicle crash that killed a 45-year-old passenger has resulted in impaired driving charges for the drivers of both vehicles involved.
Just after midnight on Nov. 5, 2023, Huron County OPP, EMS and fire services responded to the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Fordwich Line in Howick Township after receiving a 911 call about a collision.
When crews arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles and found three people to be involved. Both drivers received injuries and were taken to local hospitals and a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP now say, after investigating, both drivers involved have been charged with criminal offences.
A 23 year old from South Bruce has been charged with operation while impaired, operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and possession of cocaine.
A 45 year old from Hanover has been charged with operation while impaired, possession of methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin.
