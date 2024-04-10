LONDON
London

    • Both drivers charged following fatal Huron County crash

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A two-vehicle crash that killed a 45-year-old passenger has resulted in impaired driving charges for the drivers of both vehicles involved.

    Just after midnight on Nov. 5, 2023, Huron County OPP, EMS and fire services responded to the intersection of Howick-Turnberry Road and Fordwich Line in Howick Township after receiving a 911 call about a collision.

    When crews arrived, they found two heavily damaged vehicles and found three people to be involved. Both drivers received injuries and were taken to local hospitals and a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

    OPP now say, after investigating, both drivers involved have been charged with criminal offences.

    A 23 year old from South Bruce has been charged with operation while impaired, operation causing death, operation causing bodily harm, dangerous operation causing bodily harm and possession of cocaine.

    A 45 year old from Hanover has been charged with operation while impaired, possession of methamphetamine and possession of psilocybin. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. doesn't know where all its groundwater is going. Experts worry as drought looms

    Growing up on a ranch in the Columbia River Valley, water has always been part of Kat Hartwig's life, and over the years, she's noticed changes. Marshy areas her family used for irrigation or watering cattle are dry, wetlands are becoming 'crunchy' rather than spongy underfoot, and snowmelt is disappearing more quickly each spring, ushering in the dry summer months, Hartwig says.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News