Boler Mountain up for 'I AM a Snowmaker' award

Boler Mountain in London, Ont. is up against some pretty stiff competition in a snowmaker competition.

The I AM a Snowmaker contest highlights the hard work, determination and camaraderie of snowmakers, and recognizes how critical they are to the success of the mountain resort industry.

Celebrating snowmakers since the 2013-2014 ski season, this season, the contest is celebrating the snowmaking teams of seven finalist resorts with videos highlighting the strengths of each crew.

According to the contest page, “Each video is unique, but all are great testaments to the grit and undying dedication of snowmaking crews across North America.”

The voting period has been underway since Jan. 10 and continues through until Jan 21 at midnight.

Boler is the only Canadian entry and is up against the likes of resorts in Vail, Colorado, Sugarbush Resort in Vermont and Crystal Mountain in Michigan.