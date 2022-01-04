Boler Mountain to remain open but lift tickets must now be reserved, no indoor dining or viewing

London, Ont. -

Skiers will still be able to enjoy Boler Mountain as the province introduces new restrictions designed to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Over the next three weeks, the ski hill will be implementing a lift ticket reservation policy.

Effective immediately, lift tickets must be reserved and purchased in advance.

Skiers are limited to one three-hour time slot per day.

Those with lessons scheduled automatically have a spot reserved and no actions need to be taken.

Reservations can be made on the Boler Mountain website and its app.

Patrons should remember that starting Jan. 5, there will be no indoor dining or viewing areas.