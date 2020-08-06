LONDON, ONT. -- Oxford OPP have launched an investigation after the body of a missing man was found in a pond Thursday.

Police say 39-year-old William Anthony David Sanchez had travelled from Quebec to a South West Oxford Township RV Park on Prouse Road to visit family.

On Sunday morning about 4 a.m., he was seen walking away from the address and was not seen again.

Police had asked for the public’s assistance to locate him.

Members of the Emergency Response Team and the K-9 unit located the body of Sanchez in the pond around 12:30 p.m.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.