Body armour and drugs seized by London police

Thousands of dollars worth of drugs and body armour have been seized by London police.

On Feb. 17, officers used a search warrant to enter a home and vehicle on Kipps Lane.

As part of the search, police found cocaine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, TEC pills, Canadian cash, digital scales and body armour.

The total value of the drugs seized was $46,980.

A 37-year-old man and 26-year-old woman, both from London, have been charged with possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The man also been charged with one count of operation while prohibited.