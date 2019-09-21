There was a frightening water landing Saturday for a small plane in Lambton County.

OPP say boaters noted the plane in the water, upside down, shortly after the 2 p.m. crash near Port Franks.

It happened in the area of Raeburn Road and Mud Creek Trail.

The boaters quickly helped two people - the pilot and a passenger - out of the pontoon aircraft.

Police believe the plane was attempting to land when it flipped and ended up on its roof.

EMS and the Northville Fire Department were also on scene.