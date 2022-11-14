Bluewater Health paving the way in local prostate health care

Bluewater Health, which oversees residents of Sarnia-Lambton, is leading the way in the region when it comes to prostate health, and later this month they’re hosting a “Pints for Prostates” event to raise awareness for men’s health and fundraise for their urology and prostate cancer clinic.

According to a press release from Bluewater Health, which provides care to 131,000 residents of Sarnia-Lambton, the health organization is “making its mark” when it comes to prostate health in the region.

It’s currently known for being the only hospital in southwestern Ontario that offers a transperineal prostate biopsy on patients, and often receives referrals from other hospitals throughout the region.

The procedure diagnoses prostate cancer in patients, and Bluewater Health Urologists Dr. Alvaro Ramirez, Dr. Paul Martin and Dr. Dhiraj Dhanjani began offering the ultrasound-guided procedure two-and-a-half years ago as a strategy to maintain access to prostate cancer diagnostics when COVID-19 restrictions were in place.

Since then, more than 500 procedures have been performed.

During the procedure, a biopsy needle is passed through perineal skin and reaches the prostate via the perineum while the patient is under local anesthetic or sedation. With the use of local anesthesia, urologists can perform the procedure in as little as 10 to 15 minutes.

“Previously, the majority of prostate biopsies were conducted transrectally. The main advantage of this new technique is that the risk of a serious life-threatening infection decreases significantly,” said Ramirez, urologist, medical director, surgical and ambulatory care at Bluewater Health.

Ramirez said this new procedure has a higher rate of cancer detection and areas that are sometimes missed or harder to reach can be accessed.

In order to fundraise for the Bluewater Health Urology and Prostate Cancer Clinic, the organization will be hosting its annual Pints for Prostates event in Sarnia, Ont.

On Nov. 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Bluewater Health Foundation will be hosting its Pints for Prostates event at Sports, located on London Road behind Refind Fool Brewing Co.

The event will feature prizes, a 50/50 draw and a cornhole tournament, and all proceeds from the event will go to the Bluewater Health Urology and Prostate Cancer Clinic.

“We are lucky to have three Bluewater Health Urologists in attendance, and they will be available to answer any questions guests may have about prostate health,” said Kathy Alexander, executive director, Bluewater Health Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity to open up more discussion about men’s health and we are incredibly thankful for their community involvement and engagement.”