Blue-green algae concerns close Wildwood Conservation beach

The beach at Wildwood Conservation Area has closed for the season due to a “substantial” amount of blue-green algae.

According to the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA), the algae is along the shore of the reservoir including in the swimming area.

As conditions are not likely to improve, especially with the continued warm weather in this week’s forecast, Wildwood has opted to close the beach for the remainder of their operating season.

The UTRCA has posted signs and contacted the local public health office.