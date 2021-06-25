LONDON, ONT. -- Reunions and goodbyes are taking place all at once at elementary schools across the region this week.

Children and families are returning to their schools for one last visit in person to meet with teachers, drop off equipment, and wish one another a safe summer.

With a toddler in tow and her two school aged boys carrying flowers for their teachers, Woodland Heights Public School parent Diana Marquez reflected on what a challenging school year it has been.

“It’s so hard because I’m a student too. I have three kids. I’m studying online. The house is a mess. But it’s fun. We can learn from everything.”

Woodland Heights principal Andy Orr was busy Friday taking the opportunity to chat with as many families as he could - some of whom he hasn’t seen in months.

He said these final days are all about providing closure.

“To really let our kids know that ‘we’re here for you, we’ll do anything we can to support you,’ and really try to find that opportunity to have a genuine sort of closing to the year.”

Woodland Heights principal Andy Orr talks with a family in London, Ont. on June 25, 2021. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV London)

With so much of the school year online, grade two/three teacher Nibai Mittal said she learned just as much as her students did. “It has been a sense of accomplishment. And even being a role model for our students that we see ourselves as learners as well. And you know every moment has been a learning moment for myself, as I was teaching to them.”

Year-end events will continue at schools on Monday.

The official final day of school is Tuesday.