LONDON
London

    • Replica gun seized from St. Thomas high school

    A paper gun seized by St. Thomas police on Oct. 16, 2024. (Source: St. Thomas police) A paper gun seized by St. Thomas police on Oct. 16, 2024. (Source: St. Thomas police)
    St. Thomas police said a realistic looking paper gun was found at a local high school.

    An officer was given the replica weapon at a south-side school.

    Police are sharing concern for this type of thing, saying it could easily be mistaken for a real firearm.

    Anyone with information on where the paper gun came from is asked to contact police.

    The gun was seized for destruction.

