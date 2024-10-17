Replica gun seized from St. Thomas high school
St. Thomas police said a realistic looking paper gun was found at a local high school.
An officer was given the replica weapon at a south-side school.
Police are sharing concern for this type of thing, saying it could easily be mistaken for a real firearm.
Anyone with information on where the paper gun came from is asked to contact police.
The gun was seized for destruction.
