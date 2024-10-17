LONDON
London

    • 5 people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash

    Five people have been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Middlesex County.

    One of the vehicles had four people in it and the other had the lone driver.

    All injuries have been reported as non-life-threatning.

    There is no word on the extent of possible injuries or what caused the crash.

    Police have closed Melbourne Road between Falconbridge Drive and Parkhouse Drive and Glenton Drive between Glen Oak Road and Springfield in Glencoe.

    A pickup truck is seen in a field following a two vehicle crash in Glencoe, Ont. on Oct. 17, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

