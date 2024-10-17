LONDON
London

    • Pedestrian dies one week after collision with pickup truck in Sarnia

    Sarnia police attended the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North on Oct. 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X) Sarnia police attended the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian and a pickup truck at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North on Oct. 9, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X)
    Share

    Sarnia police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck last week.

    The crash happened the morning of Oct. 9 at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North.

    A 69-year-old man was taken to hospital at that time, but has since succumbed to his injuries.

    The collision remains under investigation.

