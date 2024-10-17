Pedestrian dies one week after collision with pickup truck in Sarnia
Sarnia police say a pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck last week.
The crash happened the morning of Oct. 9 at the intersection of George Street and Christina Street North.
A 69-year-old man was taken to hospital at that time, but has since succumbed to his injuries.
The collision remains under investigation.
