

Scott Miller, CTV London





Kate Johnston used to spend hours reading books in the Central Huron Secondary School library. Now, kids can read her books.

The Huron County native returned to her old stomping grounds to share her journey from quiet high school student to New York Time bestselling author.

Writing as E.K.Johnston, she has written 11 books, mostly young adult novels.

The subjects range from fantasy, to reimagined fairy tales, to small town Ontario, to Star Wars titles.

She’s been described as the 'Meryl Streep of young adult novelists.'