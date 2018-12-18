Featured
Best Christmas Lights Displays 2018
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 18, 2018 12:31PM EST
Check out a map of some of the best Christmas displays in London, Ont. and a list of more great spots in nearby cities and towns, plus scroll down for a photo gallery of some great viewer pics. Thanks to all of our viewers for their suggestions and their photos!
|Must See In London
|More Lights In London
|
Dartmouth Drive
Jena Crescent
Martinet Place
2091 Mountbatten Place
Trafalgar Steet
Victoria Park
800 Guildwood Boulevard
Southwood Crescent
532 Chiddington Avenue
Creston Avenue
|
Dunedin Drive
Vancouver Street
82 Duncan Crescent
Hillcrest Avenue
Jalna Boulevard
Westbury Avenue
54 Brookside Street
Thorne Avenue
Admiral Drive
Palmerston Place
Guildford Crescent
Notre Dame Crescent
Speight Boulevard
Killarney Court
Westbury Avenue
Singleton Avenue
Guilford Crescent
Ridgeview Place
Ferndale Avenue
Kaladar Drive
|Lights Around The Region
|
98 Village Gate Drive, Dorchester
1 Eric Drive, Dorchester
220 Songbird Lane, Ilderton
Festival of Lights, parks across Ingersoll
Parkhouse Drive, Mt. Brydges
291 Selbourne Drive, Port Stanley
Lyons Line, north of Springfield
64 Greenway Boulevard, St. Thomas
51 St. George Street, St. Thomas