Check out a map of some of the best Christmas displays in London, Ont. and a list of more great spots in nearby cities and towns, plus scroll down for a photo gallery of some great viewer pics. Thanks to all of our viewers for their suggestions and their photos!

Must See In London More Lights In London Dartmouth Drive

Jena Crescent

Martinet Place

2091 Mountbatten Place

Trafalgar Steet

Victoria Park

800 Guildwood Boulevard

Southwood Crescent

532 Chiddington Avenue

Creston Avenue Dunedin Drive

Vancouver Street

82 Duncan Crescent

Hillcrest Avenue

Jalna Boulevard

Westbury Avenue

54 Brookside Street

Thorne Avenue

Admiral Drive

Palmerston Place

Guildford Crescent

Notre Dame Crescent

Speight Boulevard

Killarney Court

Westbury Avenue

Singleton Avenue

Guilford Crescent

Ridgeview Place

Ferndale Avenue

Kaladar Drive