Barn goes up in flames near Woodstock
Published Saturday, December 28, 2019 3:33PM EST
Burned items can be seen smouldering at the scene of a barn fire on Highway 2 near Woodstock on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
WOODSTOCK, ONT. -- A barn fire closed a section of Highway 2 east of Woodstock for several hours Saturday.
The barn went up in flames just after 5 a.m. near the Toyota plant.
Norwich volunteer firefighters were seen leaving the area of the fire around 10:30 a.m.
All that could be seen from the road was rubble. A neighbour told CTV News that no one was injured in the blaze.