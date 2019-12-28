WOODSTOCK, ONT. -- A barn fire closed a section of Highway 2 east of Woodstock for several hours Saturday.

The barn went up in flames just after 5 a.m. near the Toyota plant.

Norwich volunteer firefighters were seen leaving the area of the fire around 10:30 a.m.

All that could be seen from the road was rubble. A neighbour told CTV News that no one was injured in the blaze.