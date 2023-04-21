Aylmer, Ont. man missing in Lion's Head Provincial Park, OPP operation underway

An operation is underway in Lion's Head Friday morning as OPP continue to search for a missing 22-year-old man from Aylmer.

According to Grey Bruce OPP, a missing persons search is being conducted in Lion’s Head Provincial Park in Northern Bruce Peninsula, specifically centred on the lookout point.

The missing person's name is Tyler, and the 22-year-old was last seen on April 20 at 11:30 a.m. on Elm Street in Aylmer.

Tyler is described as follows:

173 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) tall

77 kilograms (170 pounds) with a medium build

Short dirty blonde hair

Blue eyes

Tattoo on their left wrist of a quote

Last seen wearing a white, grey and red sweater, blue jeans or beige khakis, a red ball cap and bright blue sneakers

A search was underway on April 20, 2023 in Lion's Head Provincial Park for a missing 22-year-old from Aylmer. (Source: Submitted) OPP said there will be an increased police presence and ask the public to continue to avoid the area.

Police first tweeted about the search on Thursday night.

Further updates will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).