Aylmer church loses appeal over COVID-19 penalties: Supreme Court

The Church of God in Alymer, Ontario (Sean Irvine / CTV News) The Church of God in Alymer, Ontario (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver