

CTV London





One person has been airlifted to hospital after a collision involving an ATV and a cargo van southwest of Mt. Elgin, Ont.

Oxford County OPP were called to the scene at Culloden Line and Daniel Road around 11:40 a.m. Thursday for the crash.

According to investigators, the cargo van was northbound on Culloden when it struck the ATV, which was eastbound on Daniel.

Police say the 40-year-old male ATV operator was ejected in the crash and suffered life-threatening injuries. An Ornge air ambulance was called in to transport him to hospital.

Culloden Line has been closed between Prouse Road and Mt. Elgin Road while Daniel Road is closed between Dereham Line and Pigram Road.

Daniel Road is controlled by stop signs for east and westbound traffic.

The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact police.