LONDON, ONT. -- OPP have laid charges, including attempted murder, following a residential fire in Mitchell, Ont. earlier this month.

On Feb. 11, emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on St. David Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Two adults were taken to hospital, one with minor injuries, the other with serious injuries.

On Friday, OPP announced a 27-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with attempted murder, arson with disregard for human life and three counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.