At risk of losing $120M of unused funding, will council resurrect controversial BRT route?

Use it, or potentially lose it.

The City of London has just five and a half years remaining to spend about $120 million dollars of provincial and federal funding earmarked for public transit and active transportation projects.

“I’m concerned that we are not going to use all of the money that was allocated to London,” Councillor Jesse Helmer warned the Civic Works Committee. “We will miss a massive opportunity that would be a real financial advantage to the property tax payers of London and those who pay development charges if we don’t get our act together.”

In 2018 London was offered up to $375 million dollars by the senior governments to cover 73 per cent of the construction costs for projects that improve public transit, cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.

In early 2019, the newly elected city council submitted only three of the five bus rapid transit routes for funding, leaving $148 million unused.

In a new report, the city engineer recommends utilizing an additional $29 million for improvements to active transportation— leaving almost $120 million unused.

The clock risks running out.

Construction projects must be completed by Oct. 31, 2027 to qualify.

“That is Londoners’ money,” argued Councillor Elizabeth Peloza. “I recognize there is a single taxpayer, and I do desire to bring as much of that back as possible.”

Councillor Shawn Lewis reminded the committee that unlocking the remaining funds also requires city hall to contribute 27 per cent of construction costs, plus cover all land acquisitions.

“We may not spend all of the money that is on the table because we have to think about the municipal contribution required as well,” Councillor Lewis warned.

Many large-scale projects may be eliminated from consideration because they require years of environmental assessment and design, but Helmer was quick to remind colleagues of one project that’s virtually shovel-ready.

“If you are looking for a planned, approved project that is ready to go ahead, start with the west-leg of rapid transit,” he said.

The west route was valued at $72.2 million, running from downtown London along Riverside, Wharncliffe, and Oxford, terminating at Wonderland.

The citywide debate about the Shift Bus Rapid Transit plan (BRT) leading up to the 2018 municipal election ended in an uneasy compromise.

During a contentious debate, in 2019 council submitted the south, east, and downtown segments of BRT for funding.

The future of the north and west routes were placed in a political limbo.

Deputy City Manager of Environment and Infrastructure, Kelly Scherr told the committee that alternative transit improvements will be examined for north and west London when work begins on a citywide Mobility Master Plan later this year.

The comprehensive examination of future mobility needs for all modes of transportation will likely take a couple years and generate a new list of projects to consider for funding.

“I don’t have a crystal ball but we are very cognizant of that deadline,” said Scherr. “We will be bringing (projects) forward to council in tandem with the Mobility Master Plan, rather than waiting for its final completion.”

The mayor pressed that none of the $120 million should go unused.

“I think it’s great we got the federal and provincial supports and we’re not prepared to leave a damn thing on the table.

Council may discuss the $120 million of unused funds at its meeting Jan. 25.