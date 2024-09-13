Hold the pumpkin spice! Summer is going out with a bang
If you’re ready to move on to pumpkin spice latte season, hold your horses! There’s a bit of summer left in the coming week.
The summer-esque temperature projected to extend through the coming week is due to a larger pattern – that’s according to CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, “The atmosphere blocking pattern holds – [there’s a] ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.”
Not only are we looking forward to consistently warm weather, but we’re also expected to have clear skies, “The dry weather pattern stays with us as we head into next week… the next chance for showers not moving in until mid-week, and that probability is on the lower end.”
Here’s your London Ont. forecast
Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28 degrees, feeling like 30. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight: Clear. Low 14 degrees.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 27 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny. High 27 degrees.
Monday: Sunny. High 27 degrees.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chances of disruption increasing as Air Canada pilot talks near deadline
Air Canada says some operations will start to be affected today as time is running out before a potential shutdown because of a labour dispute with its pilots
Canadian health regulators ban this common food additive. Here's what you need to know
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
Criminal trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Lich and Barber to end after one year
Today is expected to mark the end of the criminal trial for two prominent organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest, more than one year after the proceedings began.
Passenger ordered to pay more than US$5,000 in fuel costs after flight diverted due to bad behaviour
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
Landlord tried to convert 1-bedroom units into multiple rooms, Metro Vancouver tenants say
It was the loud construction and series of Amazon packages that tipped off a group of tenants living at a rental building in New Westminster, B.C.
Canadian woman dies after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy's Dolomite mountains
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
Family of Sikh man speaks out against Toronto-area hospital after beard shaved
The family of a Sikh man from Brampton is seeking an apology, an explanation, and a promise to do better from the local hospital network after they say the facial hair of their loved one was removed without their consent.
Realtor fined by B.C. regulator after property photos digitally altered
A British Columbia Realtor has been fined thousands of dollars after a property listing was found to contain photos that were digitally altered to hide peeling paint and show furnishings that did not exist.
2 dead, third in critical condition after attack in Kingston, Ont., suspect arrested
Two people are dead and a third suffered life-threatening injuries following an attack at an encampment in Kingston, Ont., Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following a multi-hour standoff.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person dead after stabbing in the Byward Market
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Bank Street stabbing leaves man with serious injuries
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP investigating 'threatening message' at eastern Ontario high school