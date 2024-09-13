LONDON
London

    • Hold the pumpkin spice! Summer is going out with a bang

    If you’re ready to move on to pumpkin spice latte season, hold your horses! There’s a bit of summer left in the coming week.

    The summer-esque temperature projected to extend through the coming week is due to a larger pattern – that’s according to CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison, “The atmosphere blocking pattern holds – [there’s a] ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere.”

    Not only are we looking forward to consistently warm weather, but we’re also expected to have clear skies, “The dry weather pattern stays with us as we head into next week… the next chance for showers not moving in until mid-week, and that probability is on the lower end.”

    Here’s your London Ont. forecast

    Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28 degrees, feeling like 30. UV index 6 or high.

    Tonight: Clear. Low 14 degrees.

    Tomorrow: Sunny. High 27 degrees.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 27 degrees.

    Monday: Sunny. High 27 degrees.

