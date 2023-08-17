'Art of the Furrow' on display at Huron County Plowing Match

Junior plowing competition at Huron County Plowing Match near Brussels on Aug. 17, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Junior plowing competition at Huron County Plowing Match near Brussels on Aug. 17, 2023. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver