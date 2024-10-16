LONDON
    • Arson investigation leads to attempted murder, drug charges in Bruce County

    Saugeen Shores police headquarters in Port Elgin as seen in March 2022. (CTV file photo) Saugeen Shores police headquarters in Port Elgin as seen in March 2022. (CTV file photo)
    Charges have been laid after Saugeen Shores police were called to a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.

    The Criminal Investigations Division of the Saugeen Shores Police Service, along with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall, determined the cause of the fire was arson.

    On Oct. 10, officers arrested and charged a man from Arran-Elderslie with the following criminal offences in relation to this incident:

    • Attempt to commit murder
    • Arson – disregard for human life
    • Mischief endangering life
    • Assault cause bodily harm
    • Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm

    Following the suspect’s arrest, police said they searched a residence in Arran-Elderslie.

    During that search, police located a quantity of cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.

    As a result, the man and a woman residing in the residence were jointly charged with:

    • Trafficking – cocaine;
    • Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine

    Both individuals were held in custody for a bail hearing.

    If you have any information concerning these offences, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police at 519-832-9200, or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

