Arson investigation leads to attempted murder, drug charges in Bruce County
Charges have been laid after Saugeen Shores police were called to a suspicious fire in the early morning hours of Sept. 26.
The Criminal Investigations Division of the Saugeen Shores Police Service, along with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall, determined the cause of the fire was arson.
On Oct. 10, officers arrested and charged a man from Arran-Elderslie with the following criminal offences in relation to this incident:
- Attempt to commit murder
- Arson – disregard for human life
- Mischief endangering life
- Assault cause bodily harm
- Uttering threats – cause death or bodily harm
Following the suspect’s arrest, police said they searched a residence in Arran-Elderslie.
During that search, police located a quantity of cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia.
As a result, the man and a woman residing in the residence were jointly charged with:
- Trafficking – cocaine;
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine
Both individuals were held in custody for a bail hearing.
If you have any information concerning these offences, please contact the Saugeen Shores Police at 519-832-9200, or report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
London Top Stories
-
-
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Dissatisfied Liberal MPs plan to ask PM Trudeau to step aside at next caucus meeting
Liberal MPs who have spent the last 10 days organizing to ask Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside from the leadership of the Liberal Party plan to plead their case directly to him at next Wednesday's caucus.
W5 INVESTIGATES Ontario woman alleges sexual assault by junior hockey players; details what happened when she called police
The OPP has acknowledged that one of its employees did not follow the organization's policy when an alleged victim of sexual assault called a local detachment earlier this year to report an incident involving eight former junior hockey players.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
Canada Revenue Agency fires 330 employees over CERB claims during pandemic
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has terminated 330 employees for inappropriately receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the pandemic, giving its final update on an internal review.
Trudeau says he has list of Conservatives vulnerable to, or engaged in foreign interference
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has refused to get the security clearance necessary to be briefed on a list of people in his party who are involved in or vulnerable to foreign interference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a federal commission of inquiry Wednesday.
Health Canada warns of banned baby walkers made available online
Health Canada released an advisory Wednesday warning that baby walkers available online may pose a risk of injury and reminding consumers the items are already banned in Canada.
Watch Nevada boy able to sleep with his eyes closed for the first time
A Nevada boy with a rare skin condition had life-changing eyelid and skin graft surgery last month in San Diego.
What could happen if Trump rejects the U.S. election results
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump says that if he does not win the Nov. 5 election, he will cry fraud and not accept the results -- just as he did four years ago when he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.
This Saskatchewan community had more meth in its wastewater than any Canadian city, study shows
A humble city in Saskatchewan appears to be consuming more methamphetamine than anywhere else in Canada, based on recent Statistics Canada data.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.