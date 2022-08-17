Arrest warrant issued for London, Ont. man in human trafficking investigation
London police are asking for the public’s help after three men were charged following a human trafficking investigation.
Police said, in a release on Wednesday, a woman from Whitby was speaking with a man through social media, in May and agreed to meet him in Scarborough.
While driving her home, the woman realized he was taking her to a different location. During the car ride he showed her a gun and threatened her if she did not comply with his demands.
From June 5 to June 18 the man told the victim to go to several locations outside of London where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.
Police said the victim was then threatened and forced to perform sexual acts in London. She was allegedly sexually assaulted by two other men who forced her into human trafficking.
The woman was able to escape in late June and that’s when police say they were contacted.
Justin Steven Adams, 35, Matthew Parris-Cassidy, 32, both of London, and Jonathan Drummond, 37, of no fixed address, have been jointly charged with the following offences:
- Trafficking in persons by recruiting/exercising control;
- Financial/material benefit/trafficking person over 18;
- Forcible confinement;
- Extortion;
- Material benefit from sexual services; and
- Procuring/recruit person to provide sexual services
According to police, Drummond was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Adams was also arrested and remains in custody. Parris-Cassidy remains outstanding.
Investigators with the LPS Human Trafficking Unit believe there may be other alleged victims.
Police are encouraging victims to contact the LPS at (519)-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
Information can also be sent in online anonymously London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
