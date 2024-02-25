LONDON
London

    • Arrest made after car flips over in Sarnia

    Police are investigating after a car flipped over in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 25, 2024 and the driver reportedly fled the scene of the crash. (Source: Sarnia Police Service) Police are investigating after a car flipped over in Sarnia, Ont. on Feb. 25, 2024 and the driver reportedly fled the scene of the crash. (Source: Sarnia Police Service)
    An arrest has been made after police in Sarnia investigated a vehicle flipped upside down on Sunday morning.

    In a social media post, a heavily damaged white sedan can be seen overturned.

    The incident occurred near the Imperial Oil facility on Christina Street South.

    According to police, the driver fled the scene but an 18-year-old has since been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, fail to remain, careless driving.

    A heavy police presence was in the area for several hours.

    Investigators have not commented on the circumstances leading to the crash, but a photo shows damage to nearby concrete barriers and what appears to be a storage building. 

