

Scott Miller, CTV London





Police in Hanover, Ont. are investigating an armed robbery.

Police Chief Chris Knoll says a Circle K Convenience store on the corner of 10th Street and 13th Avene was robbed early Monday, around 2:25 a.m.

The suspect allegedly used a handgun in the hold-up.

Knoll says the lone suspect, who was wearing a disguise, fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police are now asking for video or dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area around that time.

No injuries were reported.