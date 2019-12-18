LONDON, ONT. -- Police in Woodstock, Ont. are investigating after an armed robbery at the Scotiabank branch in the city's north end.

There was heavy police presence in the area after officers were called to the location on Springbank Avenue around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say two males entered the bank, one brandishing a handgun, and demanded cash.

They then fled in a waiting vehicle, described as an older model, four-door black car, possibly a Honda.

No one was injured in the incident.

The armed male is described as non-white and wearing a hoodie.

Police say the investigation is still in its initial stages and no other information or descriptions are available at this time.

The bank remained closed for the remainder of Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.