Appeal heard in case against London, Ont. police officer

Debra Chrisjohn is seen in this undated image from Facebook. Debra Chrisjohn is seen in this undated image from Facebook.

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver