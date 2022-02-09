Appeal heard in case against London, Ont. police officer
The Court of Appeal for Ontario in Toronto today has heard submissions in the case against London police Const. Nicholas Doering, who was convicted in connection with the death of an Indigenous woman.
In September 2020, the officer was sentenced to 12 months in jail after being found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of 39-year-old Debra Chrisjohn.
Doering arrested Chrisjohn who was high on drugs in September of 2016. She died in a cell after he transferred her in his police cruiser to an OPP detachment.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, the defence argued that Doering had no criminal liability because Chrisjohn had been looked at by EMS staff before he transferred her.
However the Crown argued that Chrisjohn was dependent on Doering for her care and well-being because of her declining condition due to the drugs she had taken.
The Court of Appeal is reserving its decision on the case until a later date.
Doering is currently suspended with pay.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police issue warnings in effort to control Freedom Convoy protests
Police in Ottawa and other parts of the country, impacted by ongoing protests and blockades, are warning participants of increased law enforcement efforts as the country heads into its second straight week of Freedom Convoy demonstrations.
BREAKING | Gov. Gen. Simon tests positive for COVID-19
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Wednesday. In a statement, Simon said that she is experiencing 'mild symptoms' and will continue to self-isolate. Rideau Hall announced Tuesday that Simon's husband Whit Fraser has tested positive for COVID-19.
Liberals propose to expand trucker convoy fundraising probe into study on ideologically-motivated extremism
Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed has proposed to expand the House public safety and national security committee's study of the Freedom Convoy's fundraising efforts to include a study on the rise of ideologically-motivated extremism.
Enforcement to remove Coutts border blockade to begin Wednesday afternoon: RCMP
Enforcement will begin Wednesday afternoon to reopen traffic to the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts which is being blocked by an ongoing protest, according to RCMP.
White House: Canada trucker blockade poses risk to supply chain, auto industry
The Canadian truckers blockade is posing a risk to the auto industry's supply chain and U.S. officials were in close touch with their counterparts in Canada on the issue, the White House said on Wednesday.
N.B. makes change to Emergency Act to address disruptive protests
New Brunswick is making an addition to its Emergency Act in response to a protest convoy planned for Fredericton, N.B. this weekend, that is advertising it will "gridlock" the city.
Doug Ford fires back after Walmart enforces minimum purchase of $35 for free rapid tests
Ontarians hoping to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit from Walmart, which is only available from the company online, will have to make a minimum purchase of at least $35 before they get one.
Nova Scotia will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the province will begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday and will continue to do so in phases moving forward.
'That's not how pandemics work': Experts urge caution as provinces move to ease public health restrictions
While some provinces are planning to remove public health restrictions and proof of vaccination requirements in the coming days, experts say the move may be 'a bit rushed' as the country is not yet out of the Omicron wave.
Kitchener
-
Here's where you can find rapid test kits in Waterloo Region
Waterloo Region residents are now able to pick up a free box of rapid test COVID-19 test kits at select grocery store and pharmacy locations.
-
4 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Waterloo Region; 91 people in hospital
Four new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Waterloo Region.
-
Toronto man defrauded more than $90K from Guelph bank: police
Guelph police have charged a Toronto man for defrauding more than $90,000 from a Guelph bank branch in 2020.
Windsor
-
'Striving to resolve this issue': Windsor requests federal assistance with border protest
Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says the city has asked for federal assistance with a protest impacting traffic on the road leading up to the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing.
-
WIFF set to return as in-person screenings resume next month
The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) announced this week that it will be returning to the Capitol Theatre in downtown Windsor next month with in-person screenings featuring all Oscar-nominated films.
-
WECHU reports one new COVID-19 death, 67 hospitalizations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting one additional COVID-19 death, 136 new high risk cases and 67 hospitalizations on Wednesday.
Barrie
-
Missing 3-year-old girl from Barrie, Ont., found 'in good health' after Amber Alert
An Amber Alert has ended for a missing three-year-old Barrie girl after she was found safe, according to police.
-
'Driving incident' on multiple Simcoe County roads under investigation: OPP
Provincial police say OPP officers are investigating a mid-morning "driving incident" on roads in Midland, Penetanguishene and Springwater Township.
-
Clearview house fire sends one to hospital
Thick, black smoke billowed from a Clearview Township home after a fire broke out in a basement, sending one person to the hospital on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. logging crew rescues moose that fell through the ice
A crew of northern Ontario loggers came to the rescue after a female moose took an unintended polar plunge and got trapped in the icy water.
-
Sudbury police charge Sault man in fatal hit-and-run
A Sault Ste. Marie man has been charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Sudbury on Feb. 1.
-
Ministry of Labour investigating 'missing worker' near northern Ontario mine
The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development said it has been notified of a missing worker in a remote area near Kirkland Lake Gold's Taylor Mine in the Matheson and Val Gagne area, east of Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police warn protesters they could be charged for blocking downtown streets
Nearly two weeks into the truckers demonstration in downtown Ottawa, police issued a new warning that anyone blocking city streets could be charged with mischief to property.
-
No more vehicles in front of Parliament? Renewed calls to close the street as occupation continues
There are renewed calls to make the area in front of Parliament Hill closed to vehicles nearly two weeks into the trucker occupation in downtown Ottawa.
-
Here's where you can pick up free COVID-19 rapid tests in Ottawa
Ottawa residents can walk into one of 190 grocery stores and pharmacies in the capital to pick-up a free box of COVID-19 rapid test kits.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford fires back after Walmart enforces minimum purchase of $35 for free rapid tests
Ontarians hoping to pick up a free COVID-19 rapid test kit from Walmart, which is only available from the company online, will have to make a minimum purchase of at least $35 before they get one.
-
Ontario man no longer allowed to park commercial van in driveway after neighbour complains
An Ontario man has been parking his work van in his driveway for more than a decade, but after a neighbour complained, he’s been told he has to move it.
-
Full list of where to get free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in Ontario
Starting today, Feb. 9, a select number of Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores are distributing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens fire head coach Dominique Ducharme; Martin St-Louis named interim coach
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme has been relieved of his duties amid a dismal season so far, despite reaching the playoff final last year. New interim coach Martin St-Louis is known for his exceptional career playing with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
-
Montreal mother says 'everybody knew' basketball coach was abusive, school turned blind eye
Grace Ngoyi signed up her teen daughters for St-Laurent high school's basketball team because it had a great reputation. She said she was quickly disturbed by the coach's behaviour and tried to alert the school.
-
Boy, 16, still in critical condition after school stabbing; three teens charged
Police say three young people have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed near a Pointe-Claire high school and is in critical condition. A second teen, age 15, also ended up in hospital with stab wounds.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia will begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Monday
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said the province will begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions effective Monday and will continue to do so in phases moving forward.
-
N.B. to move to Level 1 of COVID-19 Winter Plan on Feb. 18
New Brunswick will wait 10 more days before moving to Level 1 of its COVID-19 winter plan.
-
N.B. makes change to Emergency Act to address disruptive protests
New Brunswick is making an addition to its Emergency Act in response to a protest convoy planned for Fredericton, N.B. this weekend, that is advertising it will "gridlock" the city.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba hints at different approach to COVID-19 rules than other Prairie provinces
A top Manitoba health official says the province will not rush to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions simply because some other provinces are doing so.
-
Manitoba man trapped in convoy protest trying to drive his sister to emergency room
A Manitoba man trying to get his sister to the emergency department says he was trapped in a convoy protest on the highway for more than an hour.
-
Two people injured in downtown shooting: Winnipeg police
Two people were injured in a Downtown Winnipeg shooting early Wednesday morning.
Calgary
-
Calgary council committee votes against exploring its own vaccine passport
With the provincial government ending its Restriction Exemption Program as of midnight Wednesday, the city's bylaw expired at the same time — and administration won't explore implementing its own program in Calgary.
-
Enforcement to remove Coutts border blockade to begin Wednesday afternoon: RCMP
Enforcement will begin Wednesday afternoon to reopen traffic to the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts which is being blocked by an ongoing protest, according to RCMP.
-
Calgary police search for missing 16-year-old
Calgary police are searching for a teenager last seen in the community of Bridgeland-Riverside at about 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations near record levels, 11 deaths on Wednesday
The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital remained above 1,600 for the eighth time in the last nine days, according to Wednesday’s preliminary count, with 1,615 patients receiving care.
-
Edmonton exploring own proof-of-vaccination program after Alberta's cancelled
Edmonton is looking at options to bring in a citywide proof-of-vaccination system after Alberta's premier cancelled the highly controversial Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at midnight Wednesday.
-
Removal of Alberta's proof-of-vaccine program gets mixed reviews from Edmonton businesses
Alberta businesses like restaurants and fitness studios are no longer required to check for proof-of-vaccination, and that decision is garnering mixed reactions in the capital city.
Vancouver
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | COVID-19 update to come: Health officials to speak live as case counts decline in B.C.
What's next in health officials' plan to combat the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia?
-
2 teens arrested for stabbings near SkyTrain station in New Westminster last month
Two 15-year-olds have been arrested in connection to an incident near Columbia SkyTrain Station in New Westminster last month.
-
Dog treats appear to have been intentionally left near shards of glass on popular Metro Vancouver trail
A disturbing discovery made in a popular North Shore park prompted a warning from Mounties to local dog owners.