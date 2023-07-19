Another tow truck company has license suspended

Another tow truck operator in the city has had its business license suspended following charges laid by London police.

White Oaks Towing received notice of the suspension on Tuesday, restricting the company from operating at crash scenes on a highway or other property of the municipality or its local boards for 28 days, starting July 20.

According to the city, the suspension results from a driver for the company being charged with excessive speed and stunt driving, which resulted in the vehicle’s licence plates being seized, the vehicle being impounded for 14 days, and the driver’s licence being suspended for 30 days.

This suspension follows additional licence suspensions from earlier this month.