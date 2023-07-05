Two London tow truck companies have had business license suspended

Two tow truck operators have had their business licences suspended by the City of London following charges of excessive speed and stunt driving.

“The City of London has zero tolerance for operators driving aggressively to be the first tow truck to arrive at the scene of an accident,” said Orest Katolyk, director of municipal compliance and chief municipal law enforcement officer. “We will continue to work side-by-side with London Police Services and, when warranted, suspend the licence of companies engaged in this dangerous and reckless behaviour.”

According to a release from the city, on June 19, a driver for Forest City Roadside Services was charged with operating a vehicle at excessive speeds and stunt driving in the area of Dundas Street and Clarke Road after being observed on radar doing 94 km/hour in a 50 km/hour zone.

A 519Tow driver faces similar charges after LPS captured his speed on March 31 at 111 km/hour in a 60 km/hr zone in the area of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road.

These latest licence suspensions follow the suspension of L.O. Towing and Recovery Inc. in June, and apply only to towing from the scene of a collision.